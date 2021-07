NEWPORT, R.I. - It should’ve come as no surprise that when the NECBL All-Stars were named, that Justin Guerrera of Watertown would be among those at the top of the list. Gueertera, the current Fairfield University and former Watertown High School star who is playing for the Newport Gulls this summer, was one of five players from the Gulls named to the team for the game, which will be played on the Gulls home at Cardines Field on Sunday, July 18.