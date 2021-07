The delta variant of the coronavirus is undoing major employers' plans to invite workers back to the office. Twitter closed its offices in New York and San Francisco on Wednesday, just two weeks after reopening them, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. On the same day, Google pushed back its official return-to-office date to at least mid-October from its initial plan to come back after Labor Day, and Lyft won't be calling its office workers back until February at the earliest, The New York Times reports.