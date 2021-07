Raleigh, N.C. — A 75-year-old great-grandfather and a 46-year-old woman died in a Raleigh house fire early Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Seabrook Road after 2 a.m. The fire created a hole in the roof of the single-story structure. Firefighters were still putting out the blaze more than an hour after the fire started.