There has been a rumour doing the rounds in Tokyo. The kind passed along in hushed tones and dismissed immediately by the listener, who goes on to swill that around before passing it on to the next close contact.Simone Biles, you see, is not perfect. In her first appearance at these Olympics on Sunday, she stuttered. There was bounding out of the competition area of the floor after an overzealous tumble. Stepping off the mat following her vault. Needing three attempts to find her feet as she dismounted from the beam.“Simone took three big steps on the beam dismount,...