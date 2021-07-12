15 Pumpkin Drinks That You'll Love Even More Than a PSL
Fall is one of Ree Drummond’s favorite seasons—and it's so easy to see why! As the weather cools, the trees burst with fall foliage, comfort foods make their way to the table, and the smell of pumpkin spice fills the air. But fall doesn't officially arrive until you take the first gulp of a pumpkin-flavored beverage. That’s why we’ve rounded up some delicious and cozy pumpkin drinks to sip on this season. From warm pumpkin spice lattes to refreshing pumpkin smoothies, these pumpkin drink recipes will satisfy all your pumpkin-y cravings. There are drinks that give you a jolt of caffeine in the morning (pumpkin cold brew, anyone?!) and sweet sips like a pumpkin ice cream float that doubles as a pumpkin dessert. You'll even find a few tasty pumpkin cocktails that are sure to liven up any autumn gathering.www.thepioneerwoman.com
