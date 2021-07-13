Cancel
Public Safety

More than 60% of all guns reported stolen in 2021 (886) were taken from vehicles

Nashville, Tennessee
The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and remove the keys. These simple actions will go a long way in preventing crime and could very well save a life.

So far this year, 533 guns have been stolen from vehicles. More than 60% of all guns reported stolen in 2021 (886) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 24 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 67% of the automobiles taken (38 of 57) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Seven of the 57 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

