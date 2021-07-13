Native Artists Decry Ongoing Limits in Portal Program

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 301 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of July 10-12, bringing the total number of cases to 206,551. The health department has designated 195,689 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 98 cases followed by Sandoval County with 33 and both Doña Ana and Santa Fe counties with 26. In Santa Fe County, 11 of those cases were in the 87507 ZIP code, which ranked fourth in the state yesterday for the most new cases.