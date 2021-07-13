Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Native Artists Decry Ongoing Limits in Portal Program

By Julia Goldberg
Santa Fe Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico health officials yesterday reported 301 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of July 10-12, bringing the total number of cases to 206,551. The health department has designated 195,689 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 98 cases followed by Sandoval County with 33 and both Doña Ana and Santa Fe counties with 26. In Santa Fe County, 11 of those cases were in the 87507 ZIP code, which ranked fourth in the state yesterday for the most new cases.

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe, NM
Health
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
Santa Fe County, NM
Health
City
Cochiti, NM
City
Doña Ana, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Jane Goodall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Santa Fe Plaza#Land Use#New Mexicans#Sfr#The Portal Program#Navajo#The Albuquerque Journal#Santa Feans#Cca#National Museum Of#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy