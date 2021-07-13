Cancel
Public Health

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 7/13

Stateline
Stateline
 14 days ago

TX: Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP voting bill in special session. Democrats in the Texas House left the state to break quorum and derail Republican plans to pass sweeping changes to election laws during the special session of the legislature. More than 50 House Democrats made the trip on two chartered flights from Austin to Washington, D.C., proclaiming that they plan to remain there until the special session ends Aug. 7.

