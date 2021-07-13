Piper + Pearl Clay Earrings, Inspired by Cats and The Jersey Shore
I love supporting small businesses by creative people. It’s even more fun to share these finds when the founder and artist behind the business is a dear longtime friend. Rachel is a freelance journalist based out of Cape May, New Jersey. Rachel decided to make polymer clay jewelry to cope with the anxiety and stress of the pandemic. Once she started, she was hooked. Rachel named her company after two of her rescue cats, Piper and Pearl.consciouscat.net
