Hyperfine to go public following three-way merger into $580 million company

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 14 days ago

Hyperfine, developer of the first FDA cleared, portable MR solution, Swoop, will merge with Liminal Sciences and HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. into one company with a total enterprise value of approximately $580 million. The new company will be known as Hyperfine Inc., and will go public on the Nasdaq Stock...

www.dotmed.com

