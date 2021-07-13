FOS and Facebook Team up to Deliver Athlete Marketing Essentials: NIL Certification, a Free Online Learning Resource Focused on Social Media for College Athletes, Athletic Departments and Sports Professionals
FOS and Facebook have teamed up to launch a free, six-part online learning program. The course aims to equip college athletes, college athletic …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...www.westplainsdailyquill.net
Comments / 0