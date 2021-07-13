Mosquito-resistant clothing prevents bites in trials

Around the world, we struggle with diseases that were once considered rare. Cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes affect millions each year. Many people are also struggling with hypertension, weight gain, fatty liver, low testosterone, menstrual irregularities and infertility, and more. We treat the symptoms, not realizing that all of these diseases and disorders have something in common. Each of them is caused or made worse by a condition known as insulin resistance, and over half of all adults in the United States are insulin resistant, with most other countries either worse or not far behind.