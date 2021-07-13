Cancel
Mosquito-resistant clothing prevents bites in trials

 14 days ago

North Carolina State University researchers have created insecticide-free, mosquito-resistant clothing using textile materials they confirmed to be bite-proof in experiments with live mosquitoes. They developed the materials using a computational model of their own design, which describes the biting behavior of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that carries viruses that cause human diseases like Zika, Dengue fever and yellow fever.

Michael Roe
Bite proof: New clothing material defeats mosquitos, say NCSU researchers

Can mosquitoes or other biting insects transmit the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes or other biting insects transmit the coronavirus?. According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 virus cannot be spread through mosquito bites. And to date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that COVID-19 could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Get vaccinated to protect yourself, but also clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.
How to Reverse and Prevent Insulin Resistance

Around the world, we struggle with diseases that were once considered rare. Cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes affect millions each year. Many people are also struggling with hypertension, weight gain, fatty liver, low testosterone, menstrual irregularities and infertility, and more. We treat the symptoms, not realizing that all of these diseases and disorders have something in common. Each of them is caused or made worse by a condition known as insulin resistance, and over half of all adults in the United States are insulin resistant, with most other countries either worse or not far behind.
Bites and Stings: The Dangers and How to Prevent Them

It’s summertime and that means you’re going to be outside a lot more. Bugs are out in abundance this time of year, which can lead to dangers like insect bites and stings. If you want your outdoor adventures with the family without any worries, then you need to know how to prevent these dangers from happening!
Skeeter syndrome: Mosquito bites can cause severe reactions

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It is summertime in the ArkLaTex, which means hot, sticky weather and mosquitos. For most, the little bloodsuckers are just a nuisance. But some people have allergic reactions to bug bites or bites that get infected. Dr. Randy Davis, of the Christus Bossier Emergency Department, said during...
9 Ways to Actually Stop Mosquito Bites From Itching

Chances are, you've already had a handful of mosquito bites, and you'll have even more by the time warm weather draws to a close. But while bug bites might be a summer rite of passage, you can do without the swelling, pain and itch, thank you very much. If you've...
Mom was right: The more you scratch mosquito bite, the more you itch

Those pink splotches of calamine lotion adorning arms and legs are summer’s badge of honor — showing you’ve been outside and faced down the hordes of midges, mosquitoes and ticks out for your blood. It’s bad enough that these insects want your blood, but why the maddening itch? Emily McDermott,...
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Author Correction: The use of N-acetylcysteine in the prevention of hangover: a randomized trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92676-0, published online 28 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Several sentences in the Introduction were factually inaccurate. This is now corrected and in the Introduction,. “In the liver, alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) breaks down ethanol to acetaldehyde, a toxic by-product, using coenzymes...
9 Foods That Will Soothe Bug Bites and Keep Mosquitoes Away

Mosquitoes are plentiful and hungry this time of year, but they're no match for some of these home remedies. It’s summer—and we all know that feeling of endless-itch that comes with pesky mosquito bites. Mosquitoes are out for blood! Fortunately, you can sooth your skin and repel further bites by using ingredients that you probably have in your kitchen.
“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
Managing mosquitoes

Mosquito season is in full swing throughout the Commonwealth. Mosquitoes are a perennial nuisance for which there is no easy answer. As summer continues, there will be lots of information (both good and bad) about what works and what doesn't. The following measures can afford some relief. Mosquitoes need quiet,...
The virus trap

Technical University of Munich (TUM) To date, there are no effective antidotes against most virus infections. An interdisciplinary research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now developed a new approach: they engulf and neutralize viruses with nano-capsules tailored from genetic material using the DNA origami method. The strategy has already been tested against hepatitis and adeno-associated viruses in cell cultures. It may also prove successful against corona viruses.
Study sheds light on why mosquitoes bite some people more

Jul. 14—The rainy season has arrived, which will see a spurt in mosquito bites. The tiny creatures leave a reddish — and sometimes puffy — bump on the skin where they bite. The bump is usually a hard and itchy one. But people always want to know if mosquitoes prefer...
Mosquito With West Nile Virus Found in Watertown, See Tips for Avoid Bites

The Watertown Department of Health sent out the following announcement:. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today that West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Watertown, Massachusetts. WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that...
Pandemic of antibiotic resistance is killing children in Bangladesh

BOSTON - Resistance to antibiotics is common and often deadly among children with pneumonia in Bangladesh, according to a new study coauthored by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) with colleagues at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (abbreviated as icddr,b). This study, which appears in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases, offers an early warning that a pandemic of potentially deadly antibiotic resistance is under way and could spread around the globe.
DNA Has Four Bases. Some Viruses Swap in a Fifth

All life on Earth rests on the same foundation: a four-letter genetic alphabet spelling out a repertoire of three-letter words that specify 20 amino acids. These basic building blocks—the components of DNA and their molecular interpreters—lie at biology’s core. “It’s hard to imagine something more fundamental,” said Floyd Romesberg, a synthetic biologist at the pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

