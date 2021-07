Numerous studies and Nobel Prize-winning research over the last 50 years have demonstrated that more than 90 percent of your portfolios performance will be determined by your asset allocation decision. In other words, asset allocation will have more to do with the success or failure of your portfolio than finding the best-performing individual investments. I know that flies in the face of most everything you see, hear and read about in the financial media, however the fact is that asset allocation is one of the most important concepts in investing.