EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.04.