The posthumous album is, sadly, as much a part of the hip-hop ethos as is sampling vintage soul snippets or rapping raw lyrics ripe with braggadocio. Be it rap veterans with opulent production values such as DMX, 2Pac and Mac Miller, or newer artists on the lo-fi tip such as XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD “releasing” fresh music (the latter with another new album, “The Party Never Ends,” due out shortly), each have proved that a post-mortem existence can seem almost as dynamic and relevant — or at least sales-worthy to fans — as if they were still alive. To the unfortunate...