What you need to know: July 13

Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 13. Paradise council members to vote on 2021-2022 budget. The Paradise Town Councilors will vote on a new budget. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and after public comments council members will vote on several resolutions related to the 2021-2022 budget. They will also consider approving a new town seal or authorizing the continued development of a new one.