Paradise, CA

What you need to know: July 13

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 13. Paradise council members to vote on 2021-2022 budget. The Paradise Town Councilors will vote on a new budget. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and after public comments council members will vote on several resolutions related to the 2021-2022 budget. They will also consider approving a new town seal or authorizing the continued development of a new one.

