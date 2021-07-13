Carolyn "Carrie" Paros

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Carolyn Joyce Slattery on July 9, 2021. She had a lifelong battle with asthma and stubbornly though she fought — it had the last word. Carolyn loved the arts, was a prolific artist in multiple mediums and had several gallery shows of her work. She was an avid reader and had a keen interest in writing since childhood. She was particularly insightful and wrote beautiful prose. She was passionate about animal welfare, rescuing a number of pets from abuse and neglect. She reminded us as gently as she could to be aware of animal cruelty in our food choices.