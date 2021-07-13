Weibo (WB) Says Report of Going Private is Not True - Bloomberg

The first rumors related to a possible entry of Netflix into the world of video games had already appeared in the course of May. Now, the rumors are back with greater force, following the publication of an interesting report by Bloomberg.The well-known journalistic signature reports having had contact with ” people informed of the facts ” – whose identity is obviously not revealed -, who would have confirmed the intention of the streaming giant to make its entry into the world of video games. The plan, which has been in planning for some time now, would be ready to accelerate over the next few months. To lead the transition, Netflix would have selected Mike Verdu: formerly responsible for the development of Oculus for Facebook, the latter would be close to taking on the role of Vice President of Game Development.