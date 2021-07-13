Zymeworks (ZYME) Explores Potential Sale Following Takeover Approach - Source
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biopharmaceutical company Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) has received a takeover approach and is working with an investment bank to field other potential interest, according to a source. The initial bid for Zymeworks was said to be around $50 per share, a sharp premium to Wednesday's closing price of $34.69 per share, but slightly below the 52-week high of $59.www.streetinsider.com
