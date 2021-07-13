Cancel
Video Games

Vote for your favorite GDC Play games at GDC 2021’s Best In Play competition

Gamasutra
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year the participants at GDC Play give you the opportunity to check out a number of neat and fascinating games that show off the future of the video game industry. And every year, one developer has the chance to win “Best In Play” at Game Developers Conference. And with...

gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

Video GamesGamasutra

Diegetic sound and music for the video game composer (GDC 2021)

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Hello there! I'm video game composer Winifred Phillips. Next week, I'll be giving a lecture during the Game...
Video GamesGamasutra

New to GDC? We've got a digital GDC 101 for your first-ever digital event

GDC 101 has been a staple of our last-few in-person events. It’s a short crash course in the best way to navigate the expansive offerings of Game Developers Conference. And for the all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th – 23rd), the format is returning in video form! For this year’s 101 session, we’ve teamed up with GDC Host Imogen Mellor for a quick guide covering the ins and outs of this year’s show.
Video GamesGamasutra

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure named GOTY at the 2021 Games for Change Awards

Ustwo Games' open-world adventure Alba: A Wildlife Adventure has been named Game of the Year at the 2021 Games For Change Awards for highlighting the need for environmentalism and conservation while exploring the relationship between humans and nature. The Games for Change Awards were established to highlight and celebrate video...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Get Your Game On With Play NYC

The 5th annual Play NYC is back live and in-person at the Metropolitan Pavilion this August 7th – 8th. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to unite through our shared love of games. Featuring playable games from studios large and small, and from creators old and new.
Video GamesGamasutra

Welcome to the first day of GDC 2021!

It’s the first day of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference!!! We can’t wait to spend this week with you networking, learning, and celebrating the broader game development community. Now that the week’s begun, hopefully you’ve completed your registration, logged into Swapcard, and primed yourself for the week by watching...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

GDC Announces 2022 Will Return With In-Person Event

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) revealed today that they will return to San Francisco in 2022 with an in-person event. As we know, the 2021 conference kicked off today and will be running entirely online for the next few days presenting a ton of information and presentations across multiple facets of gaming. However, like a lot of conferences, this is usually being held in person. That in-person vibe will come back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 21st-25th, 2022. The organizers will be taking submissions to present lectures, roundtables, and panels for the Core Concepts section of GDC 2022, spanning from August 3rd-31st, 2021, for those looking to be a part of the grand return. We have more info about what's happening this year for you below, but for those looking ahead to 2022, you can sign up for their newsletter to get the latest news.
Video GamesGamasutra

It’s time for the second day of GDC 2021

Day 2 of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference is about to kick off! With one incredible day already in the books, it’s time to head into another day of learning, networking, and connecting, with the support of our incredible Developer Keynote (DevNote) sponsor Xsolla. Today’s schedule is a downright...
Gamblingscrapdigest.com

6 Best Online Slots Games to Play

Slots are considered to be one of the go-to casino games, whether they’re played at online or land-based casinos. The fact that they’re so engaging with all the sounds and visuals just goes to show how far online casinos and online gambling, in general, have come so far. Back then,...
Video GamesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Playing PS2 Games On Your Windows PC With PCSX2

Looking to go back to nostalgia and feel the ideal PS2 memories? We got you- the showcased emulator allows you to dive back and play any PS2 game on your computer!. The PS2 continues to be the best-selling console of all time and the most valued hardware among gamers. The PlayStation 2 also came out as a shock that not so many expected it to be used by half of the world. The above-mentioned was a radical hit that introduced numerous new mechanics, enhanced graphics, and a slew of new genres that are currently still being explored.
Video GamesGamasutra

Day three of GDC 2021 is about to start!

The all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference continues! Today marks the third day of GDC 2021, and another great day of talks, roundtables, networking, and most importantly—the 2021 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards. This wonderful Wednesday has been made possible in part with support from one of our Developte Keynote...
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Best Games Like Skyrim You Can Play

It has been almost a decade since Todd Howard blessed the world with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Skyrim has captured the imaginations of players worldwide since its initial release on November 11, 2011. Bethesda has also released a remastered version of the game “The Special Edition” in 2016. Even...
Video GamesGamasutra

Make it a fabulous fourth day of GDC 2021

We’ve made it to the fourth day of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference! If you’re like us, and are a bit tired from last night’s award ceremony, we’ve got a quick selection of talks ready to help you structure your Thursday. Today’s sessions come to us with a bit...
Video Gamesnerdly.co.uk

Fun Games To Play When Your Internet Is Down

It’s every person’s worst nightmare. The unthinkable has happened. Your internet is down…. A first-world problem if you’ve ever seen one, but a problem nonetheless. If you work online, it can disrupt your day, but internet droppage also impacts your recreational life as you can no longer play some of the video games you like to play to unwind. Anything that involves online play will be ruled out, meaning you’re left alone to fend for yourself.
FIFAculturedvultures.com

Easy Mode Is The Best Way To Play Sports Games

It seems like difficulty has become one of the most contentious subjects in gaming history, with Soulslike games often triggering DiscourseTM surrounding difficulty. Most recently, at least at the time of writing (I’m sure this one will happen again in the near future), Psychonauts 2 developers Double Fine announced that their upcoming game would feature an invincibility mode, so that players of all walks of life could enjoy what the game has to offer.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

15 Best Casual Games Anyone Can Play

Sometimes, you just want a game you can pick up and play. We’ve all been there; not enough energy to break out the YouTube guides, or scour forums to learn what class is the best to start with, or what weapon you need to clear a specific boss. You just want to flop down on your couch and play some games for a little while (or maybe the entire weekend), but what are the best casual games that are easy to pick up and hard to put down? The last thing we want is to take up our entire Friday evening looking at the best build to get through Manus in Dark Souls.
Video GamesGamasutra

It’s the final day of GDC 2021. Let’s finish strong!

We can hardly believe we’re saying this, but it’s the final day of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference! We’ve had an incredible week spending time with you all in this celebration of the art, science, and business of game development. With one final day under our belt, we wanted...
Video GamesIGN

The Best Games to Play on Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Series S are finally out, and while there aren't many big new exclusives on Microsoft's newest platform there are still plenty of great games on the black and white bricks. Whether jumping into a new adventure or revisiting an old favorite, here are our picks...

