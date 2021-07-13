Vote for your favorite GDC Play games at GDC 2021’s Best In Play competition

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) revealed today that they will return to San Francisco in 2022 with an in-person event. As we know, the 2021 conference kicked off today and will be running entirely online for the next few days presenting a ton of information and presentations across multiple facets of gaming. However, like a lot of conferences, this is usually being held in person. That in-person vibe will come back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 21st-25th, 2022. The organizers will be taking submissions to present lectures, roundtables, and panels for the Core Concepts section of GDC 2022, spanning from August 3rd-31st, 2021, for those looking to be a part of the grand return. We have more info about what's happening this year for you below, but for those looking ahead to 2022, you can sign up for their newsletter to get the latest news.