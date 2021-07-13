Cancel
Lewes, DE

Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference to return Aug. 13-14

Cape Gazette
 14 days ago

The Lewes Public Library welcomes participants for the 14th Annual Creative Writers’ Conference to be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, via Zoom. The event kicks off at 5 p.m., Aug. 13, with an evening of live readings featuring original works by workshop presenters. Saturday’s full-day conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and offers a variety of workshops, roundtables and presentations on writing-related topics.

