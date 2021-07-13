Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference to return Aug. 13-14
The Lewes Public Library welcomes participants for the 14th Annual Creative Writers’ Conference to be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, via Zoom. The event kicks off at 5 p.m., Aug. 13, with an evening of live readings featuring original works by workshop presenters. Saturday’s full-day conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and offers a variety of workshops, roundtables and presentations on writing-related topics.www.capegazette.com
