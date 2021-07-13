Milton Theatre to host Kashmir Led Zeppelin tribute July 24

July 31st at 7pm, the Pastime Theatre will begin its come back with local talent favorites and Walker County-based country rock band Backdraft. Original band members were all firemen or the wife of a fireman, hence the name Backdraft. Backdraft has now spanned over 2 decades and continues to offer a variety of music styles from Oldies to Country to Rock & Pop. Backdraft has performed all over Alabama and neighboring states. Recently two of Backdraft’s members, Vickie Cosby and Jeff Parnell, were featured in 78 Magazine. Vickie Cosby, the lead singer for Backdraft, grew up with a love for music and singing in church. Singing has always been a passion for her and she was instrumental in forming the band Backdraft.