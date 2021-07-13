Cancel
Milton Theatre to host Kashmir Led Zeppelin tribute July 24

Cape Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute show, will return to the Milton Theatre for performances at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, July 24. Each of the four band members assumes his individual role with pinpoint accuracy. With the playlist of every classic rock station and the most identifiable voice in rock history, Kashmir’s show features Page’s iconic double-neck guitar, Bonham’s drum solo, the stage show of the era and the greatest hits that have become the soundtrack to so many peoples’ lives.

