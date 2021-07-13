Cancel
Texas State

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announces most extensive airport improvement program in Central Texas history

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is upgrading the travel experience with the announcement of its launch of the most extensive improvement program in its history. Following significant COVID-19 impacts to air travel, AUS re-strategized its original expansion program to meet the needs of post-pandemic air travel. The Airport Expansion Development Program (AEDP) includes critical components of the 2040 Master Plan that meet the immediate needs of AUS passengers and airlines.

“AUS is an economic engine in our community, already providing thousands of jobs,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager for the City of Austin’s Mobility Outcome. “Through this new program, AUS will be able to meet the needs of Austinites, Central Texas and global travelers while driving regional economic recovery.”

The airport is experiencing significant and consistent passenger growth since March 2021. According to the latest available data, summer 2021 air travel activity at AUS is on track to match or surpass 2019 air travel activity. As AUS continues to experience a rebound in passenger activity levels, the improvements will be scalable to meet a range of forecasted growth profiles and provide a foundation for future growth and development.

“With this program, we are transforming the future of AUS—without the need for taxpayer funding,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer of AUS. “We will create the infrastructure and facilities needed to support our growing city and our airline partners as they continue to invest in Austin. The Program will help us build a better airport and deliver an upgraded passenger experience – one that is not only safe, comfortable, and convenient, but also reflects the city’s distinct culture and community.”

The below rendering reflects the Program’s elements, which will include:

  • Optimization of the Barbara Jordan Terminal
  • Enabling airfield and utility work to include building a new Central Utility Plant and removing existing structures to prepare for construction activities
  • Preparing for a new Midfield Concourse with 10+ new gates and two new taxiways
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VikBe_0avZ4kMa00

The improvements will be funded through traditional airport development funding sources, such as airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, future revenue bond proceeds, and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

Contracting opportunities to support AUS improvements will be released late this summer, while opportunities for environmental review public participation will begin this fall. To learn more about the AEDP and to stay updated on these opportunities, visit AustinTexas.gov/AEDP.

###

Owned and operated by the City of Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is an economic engine in Central Texas, supplying over 74,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Central Texas region. Its reflection of local food, music, art, and customer service has earned Austin-Bergstrom recognition—including Runner-Up for Best U.S. Airport in Fodor’s 2019 Travel Awards.

