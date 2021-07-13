Coffee Basics: Does Coffee Grow In The United States?

This article is part of Salon Food's "Coffee Week," a series of stories about America's favorite caffeinated beverage. For many people, coffee is the ultimate escape — a comforting cup to sink into, a few minutes' break from work, the date before you decide whether you want to date. More recently, however, it's been at the center of a percolating problem about "conscious consumerism," which the New York Times has described as "an umbrella term that simply means engaging in the economy with more awareness of how your consumption impacts society at large." That could mean avoiding single-use plastics, buying second-hand clothes, joining a food co-op or trying to discern which companies have ethical sourcing, manufacturing, labor and marketing practices.