The water in Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River, has slowly been disappearing. The surface elevation of Lake Mead along the Nevada-Arizona border dipped to 1,071.56 feet last month, the Associated Press reported. That level was last hit in July 2016 and it’s the lowest level since Lake Mead was filled in the 1930s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.