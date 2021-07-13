A Niagara Original | 57 SIMPSON Road, St. Catharines

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island lifeguard was bitten in the water at Jones Beach on Monday and officials said it might’ve been by a shark. Beach patrols are now being stepped up on the water and in the air, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. Jones Beach lifeguards waved swimmers out of the water around 7 p.m., signaling the end of the day. Earlier, they cleared the water for a very different reason. “When we came in today they told us that there was no swimming, and we asked why and they said because they had spotted a shark earlier in the day,”...