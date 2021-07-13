A Niagara Original | 57 SIMPSON Road, St. Catharines
Come home to the original 1885 Simpson home that has been lovingly & totally renovated to modern standards... The character of old with high ceilings, 11" baseboards, curved stair rail, country kitchen & thick walls combined with new wiring, plumbing, shingles, Hardiboard, fibre optics, double garage, concrete driveway, entertaining deck, stainless appliances, central air, 200 Amp, R25 insulation, doors, windows, HVAC system & total redecorating. Enjoy the lifestyle we all crave & in an ideal family area where you can walk to Port Dalhousie, 2 marinas, the Lake front trail, grade & high schools.www.luxuryrealestate.com
