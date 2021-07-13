5 Red Flags That Might Mean It’s Time to Leave Your Toxic Workplace

Many of us feel overwhelmed after a long week of work and may even want to quit our jobs altogether, but where’s the line between a typical workplace and one that negatively affects your mental health? Toxic workplaces exist in every field, and they may be easy to justify while you’re working in them, but there are plenty of warning signs that your workplace is harming you. If you recognize these red flags, know that leaving is a hard choice but also a decision that will make your mental health so much better.