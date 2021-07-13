Cancel
New Method Alters Tobacco Plant Metabolism and Reduces Carcinogens

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina State University researchers have developed a new technique that can alter plant metabolism. Tested in tobacco plants, the technique showed that it could reduce harmful chemical compounds, including some that are carcinogenic. The findings could be used to improve the health benefits of crops. "A number of techniques...

