This HBO Show Gives Us an Accurate Glimpse Into The World of Therapy
“In Treatment” is a critically acclaimed series that originally premiered in 2008 on HBO and ran for three seasons. It starred Gabriel Byrne as psychotherapist Paul Weston, and each season followed not just the work he did with three-to-four patients, but his life outside of the therapy room. The show has reemerged this year with a new star, new patients and a storyline that exists within the current world of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement for social justice.themighty.com
