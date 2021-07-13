Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Are silver nanoparticles a silver bullet against microbes?

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntimicrobials are used to kill or slow the growth of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms. They can be in the form of antibiotics, used to treat bodily infections, or as an additive or coating on commercial products used to keep germs at bay. These life-saving tools are essential to preventing and treating infections in humans, animals and plants, but they also pose a global threat to public health when microorganisms develop resistance to them, a concept known as antimicrobial resistance.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanoparticles#Bacteria#Microbes#Silver#Particle#Antimicrobials#The Gilbertson Group#Nature Nanotechnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Science
Related
AgricultureEurekAlert

Modified yeast inhibits fungal growth in plants

About 70-80% of crop losses due to microbial diseases are caused by fungi. Fungicides are key weapons in agriculture's arsenal, but they pose environmental risks. Over time, fungi also develop a resistance to fungicides, leading growers on an endless quest for new and improved ways to combat fungal diseases. The...
ScienceEurekAlert

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints depend to a great extent on the microelement of silicon. We mostly get it with food, but silicon is also consumed with some biologically active additives that promise beauty, longevity, and youth. The element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could bring negative effects too.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Scientists create rechargeable swimming microrobots using oil and water

By combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance, the scientists found they could produce artificial swimmers that are able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding environment to store energy and to swim. When cooled, the...
ScienceEurekAlert

UBCO researchers light the way to cleaner water

Shining a beam of light into potentially contaminated water samples may hold the key to real-time detection of hydrocarbons and pesticides in water. UBC Okanagan researchers are testing the use of fluorescence to monitor water quality. The results, they say, show great promise. When a beam of light is shone...
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
ScienceEurekAlert

A new avenue for fighting drug-resistant bacteria

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. A small regulatory RNA found in many problematic bacteria, including Escherichia coli, appears to be responsible for managing the response of these bacteria to environmental stresses. Professor Charles Dozois from Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and doctoral student Hicham Bessaiah see a promising avenue for more effective treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Their results have been published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Mammalian-like hippocampal activity in a food-caching songbird

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Tufted titmice - tiny songbirds with exceptional memories - process spatial memory using mammalian-like neural mechanisms, researchers report. Food-caching birds like the tufted titmouse are extreme memory specialists and can remember the precise locations of thousands of hidden food stores in the environment. Because of this, they are often regarded as a textbook model of spatial memory and an iconic example of higher cognition in animals. Although spatial memory is observed widely among vertebrates, the hippocampus-like brain regions responsible for it are anatomically distinct between vertebrate clades. As a result, it's been widely assumed that non-mammals use fundamentally different neural mechanisms for memory. Using electrophysical recordings from freely behaving birds, Hannah Payne and colleagues analyzed neuronal activity in the hippocampus homolog of the tufted titmouse and zebra finch - bird species that do, and do not display food-caching behavior, respectively. Payne et al. found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. However, compared to titmice, spatial activity was weaker and less abundant in the non-food-caching zebra finches. The findings suggest that neural mechanisms underlying spatial memory are similar between birds and mammals and conserved across widely divergent hippocampal brain circuits.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
CancerEurekAlert

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family--SARS-CoV--caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Novel microfluidic device used to manipulate major whey protein

After gaining world attention by 'unboiling' egg protein, Flinders University scientists have now used an Australian-made novel thin film microfluidic device to manipulate Beta-lactoglobulin (β-lactoglobulin), the major whey protein in cow's, sheep's and other mammals. The so-called Vortex Fluidic Device has previously been used in an array of experiments to...
SciencePhys.org

Research illuminates earliest part of phase separation

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are studying liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), a biophysical process through which proteins and nucleic acids in a cell are compartmentalized without a membrane. The work provides new insight into how the strength of the forces that drive phase separation are linked to the speed at which it occurs. The findings were published today in Nature Communications.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic broad-spectrum antibacterial activity of Hypoxis hemerocallidea-derived silver nanoparticles and streptomycin against respiratory pathobionts

Respiratory tract infections arise due to the introduction of microbes into the airway, disrupting the normal, healthy, complex interdependent microbiome. The selective disruption of this community can be either beneficial or dangerous. Nanoparticles are a potential tool for modifying this population. Coated silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) were synthesized using ethanolic extracts of Hypoxis hemerocallidea (EEHH), a Southern African plant used extensively in traditional medicine and the source of many bioactive secondary metabolites. The room temperature reaction between silver nitrate and EEHH forms largely spherical AgNPs with an average diameter of 6–20 nm. These nanoparticles show similar levels of antibacterial activity as the broad-spectrum antibiotic streptomycin against Bacillus cereus, Streptococcus pneumonia, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeuroginosa, and Moraxella catarrhalis. However, the AgNPs synergistically increase the antibacterial activity of streptomycin when they are applied in combination (30–52%). AgNPs are reiterated to be promising dual-function antibiotics, synergistically enhancing activity while also acting as delivery agents for small molecules.
SciencePhysics World

PET imaging tracks ingested microplastics in mice

Microplastics, tiny pieces of plastic debris less than five millimetres in length, are designed for commercial use or created through the breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste. They litter our oceans, they have been detected in everything from aquatic life to drinking water, and they take lifetimes or longer to decompose. In 2019, the World Health Organization called for more research on the effects of microplastics to the environment and human health.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ovarian follicles derived from mouse pluripotent stem cells produce viable oocytes

Using mouse embryonic stem cells, researchers reconstituted ovarian follicle structures and used them to mature primordial germ cells into fully functional oocytes in vitro, which ultimately produced viable mouse offspring, according to a new report. The ability to generate and assemble the critical components necessary for oogenesis in the laboratory provides a model system to study the later events of oogenesis, which may have implications for assisted reproductive technologies. Coaxing germ cell precursors into functionally mature reproductive cells is a key aspect of in vitro gametogenesis and a major challenge in the study of reproductive biology. Successful methods have been developed to generate functional oocytes from mouse pluripotent stem cell-derived primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) in vitro. However, these cells require a somatic environment in which to develop into fully functional reproductive cells. In mammalian species, oocytes grow and mature in the ovarian follicle, a specialized fluid-filled sac that provides the signals needed for meiosis and germ cell growth. Takashi Yoshino and colleagues report a culture system that recreates this tissue environment by inducing female mouse embryonic stem cells to differentiate into functional fetal ovarian somatic cell-like cells (FOSLCs). When FOSLCs were combined with PGCLCs derived from mouse embryonic stem cells, the PGCLCs developed into viable oocytes within the reconstituted ovarian follicle structures, which could be fertilized and resulted in live, fertile offspring. "This technical breakthrough of Yoshino et al. holds enormous potential for germ cell research," write Lin Yang and Huck-Hui Ng in a related Perspective. "It allows for fully defined derivation of FOSLCs with substantial improvements in yield and without the need for genetic manipulations."
CancerEurekAlert

Thinking without a brain

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Biomolecular bonsai: Controlling the pruning and strengthening of neuron branches

Fukuoka, Japan--At this very moment, the billions of neurons in your brain are using their trillions of connections to enable you to read and comprehend this sentence. Now, by studying the neurons involved in the sense of smell, researchers from Kyushu University's Faculty of Medical Sciences report a new mechanism behind the biomolecular bonsai that selectively strengthens these connections.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy