After her reconciliation with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez says, “Stuff Starts Falling Into Place.”

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter her reconciliation with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez says, “Stuff Starts Falling Into Place.”. In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez talked about how happy she is. Lopez is constantly focusing on her personal development. The actress opened out about her present season of life in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden about her new tune “Cambia El Paso” featuring Rauw Alejandro. The “Hustlers” star reaffirmed what she had told Zane Lowe about finding her own happiness in the interview.

