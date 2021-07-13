Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Mandatory Housing / Rebuilding After Wildfire / FEMA Wildfire Eligibility Investigation / Sacramento Teacher Flies With NASA

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discusses his proposal to adopt what he calls a first-in-the-nation right to housing for those living outdoors and an obligation for people to accept housing when offered. Camp Fire survivor Stephen Murray also shares the long road to rebuilding and healing, and we learn more about why FEMA rejected 95% of aid applicants during California's 2020 wildfires. Plus, Sacramento-area teacher Domina Stamas on being selected for NASA's "Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors" Training Program, flying into the Earth's stratosphere.

www.capradio.org

