Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Dorchester Road Library Closure Postponed until July 31st

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 14 days ago

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has postponed the closure of the Dorchester Road Library, located at 6325 Dorchester Rd. The library, which was previously scheduled to close on July 17th, will now close on Saturday, July 31st at 5 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The postponement is due to a change in the renovation construction schedule. The reopening date for the nearby Otranto Road Library, which has been under renovation construction since August 2020, will be announced in the coming weeks.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Wando, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
City
Andrews, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dorchester#The Postponement#Bees#Ccpl#Mps#Baxter Patrick#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy