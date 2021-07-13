Dorchester Road Library Closure Postponed until July 31st

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has postponed the closure of the Dorchester Road Library, located at 6325 Dorchester Rd. The library, which was previously scheduled to close on July 17th, will now close on Saturday, July 31st at 5 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The postponement is due to a change in the renovation construction schedule. The reopening date for the nearby Otranto Road Library, which has been under renovation construction since August 2020, will be announced in the coming weeks.