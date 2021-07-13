Social Studies and Rent the Runway Bring Their “Ultimate Party Planning Experience” to Mount Pleasant

Social Studies, the pioneer transforming “the business of gathering” with rentable entertaining kits and more, and Rent the Runway, the company transforming how women get dressed through clothing and accessory rentals from 700+ designer partners, will join forces this summer on a road trip to cities across the U.S. The companies have transformed a Texino van into a limited-edition roving entertaining experience that will be driven cross-country by Social Studies co-founder and CEO Jessica Latham. Latham will be hitting the road as part of the Social Studies “After” Party Tour to help Americans start entertaining again.