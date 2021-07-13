Cancel
SC Wildlife Federation’s Annual Wild Summer Nights Online Auction Begins July 15th

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) is launching a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming. The online auction features hunting and fishing trips, exclusive vacation packages, outdoor gear, wildlife art, specialty gifts, spa packages, and more. The “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction” goes live to the public at 8 am on July 15th and will end at 8pm on July 18th at scwf.givesmart.com.

