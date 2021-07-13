Nonprofit Expands Service Area to Help Families Living in Rural Areas and Beyond
Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach is now providing services to those living in areas spanning downtown Charleston to Edisto Island. The convergence of COVID-19 and the rapidly changing demographics of the Lowcountry, especially the rural landscape, has underlined the instability and vulnerability of those living in poverty — and even the middle class. For over 31 years, Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach has been offering basic and emergency food, clothing and financial assistance, lunch five days a week (Neighborhood House location only), diverse educational and capacity-building opportunities such as after-school programs, money management, GED and ESL classes, job assistance, OB/GYN services, comprehensive dental care and more.holycitysinner.com
