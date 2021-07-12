Cancel
After Branson Flight, Virgin Galactic Slumps on Stock Sale

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

Virgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin’s winged space plane for the first time in what was the company’s highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up paying customers on expensive joy rides next year.

