Louisiana mayors call to uphold veto on 'dangerous' constitutional carry bill

Several Louisiana mayors joined together on Tuesday urging lawmakers to uphold Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would scrap training and permitting for concealed carrying of guns in the state.

Edwards struck down the legislation that would have allowed gun owners 21 and older to carry concealed guns without needing nine hours of training on gun safety , a background check, and payment of a fee.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with the mayors of Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Westwego, New Roads, and St. Gabriel released a joint statement, calling the proposed bill "dangerous legislation."

"No one is attempting to take away anyone's Second Amendment rights, but instead keep the current law in place to protect all of our citizens," the statement said in part. "Louisiana is the sportsman’s paradise and nothing will change that, but eliminating the requirement for citizens to be trained in firearms handling and obtain permits and receive training to carry concealed weapons puts the people we represent in danger and it will make it harder for law enforcement to keep us safe."

Lawmakers are expected to meet later this month for a historic veto session to try to overturn the governor's rejection of that concealed carry measured and other legislation jettisoned by Edwards.

Last week, dozens of Louisiana law enforcement officers, police chiefs, sheriffs, and deputies called on state lawmakers to not override the veto and keep current concealed carry requirements in place. But even the law enforcement community is divided about Republican Sen. Jay Morris' legislation.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal broke with some of his colleagues on Tuesday, saying that he supports efforts to overturn the veto. Seal described the training as "excessive" and a "burdensome bureaucratic process."

"While I would like to see all citizens professionally trained in the use of a firearm, this should not determine whether or not a law-abiding Louisiana resident has the right to carry or defend self, family, or others," Sheriff Seal said.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman said that the bill was "not well thought out." Lafourche Parish Sheriff said access to concealed weapons without the current permitting process "not only is going to endanger the law enforcement community, it will endanger the general public as well."

Seal rejected what he called "flawed" reasoning with arguments that said the legislation would cause a rise in gun violence.

"Yes, there is gun violence, but those who are shooting others, robbing honest citizens and involved in other criminal acts, are those who already obtain weapons illegally and will continue to do so regardless of any bureaucratic permitting process," Sheriff Seal said.

"Law enforcement officers must assume that all persons are armed when anyone is encountered, either through something as simple as a traffic stop or as complex as a criminal investigation," he added. "Law-abiding Louisiana citizens should not have to obtain permission from the government to carry a firearm."

The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation. However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Republican legislative leaders support a veto session. Ballots to decide whether to hold the veto override session are due July 15.

Twenty-one states have passed some version of constitutional carry.

SHERIFF SEAL SUPPORTS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY As the Sheriff of Washington Parish, I stand in support of Constitutional... Posted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.