Allan Kracl, 80, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler, Nebraska. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday July 13, 2021, and from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, prior to the service. Military Honors will be handled by by Hespen-Mitchell Post #4836 of the VFW. Coffee and kolaches will be served following the service. Committal will be at a later date.