Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll

The relationship between athletes and the public can be somewhat inverse. On the side of the athletes, they work their entire lives at a particular sport, training for endless hours with countless drills and practices, until they make it to—through whatever combination of hard work and luck—the national or international stage. On the side of the public, unless we’re devoted followers of said sport, we might not be aware of who these athletes are until they appear before us. Our judgments are based on our own snippets of time watching these people play or perform, while the athletes themselves are shouldering the enormous pressures of a lifetime devoted to this work. The dynamic is one of imbalance, and one in which neither side can truly understand the experiences, emotions, or opinions of the other.