Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll

Cover picture for the article

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has linked up with Mattel as the most recent athlete to join the Barbie doll family. The notorious tennis player took to her social media accounts to announce the news and share her excitement about getting her very own Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka Doll. Osaka...

TennisPopSugar

Naomi and Mari Osaka's Pictures Together Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister

Naomi Osaka is sharing her story in her self-titled Netflix docuseries, and as a result, we're getting some rare peeks into the 23-year-old tennis player's personal life. In addition to some cute glimpses of her relationship with rapper Cordae, we also see her close bond with her older sister, Mari Osaka. Just like Naomi, Mari is an experienced tennis player. The 25-year-old made her WTA Tour debut in 2014, then retired in early 2021. While the two have shared the tennis court from time to time, including in a doubles match at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan in 2017, they are a close duo off the court as well. The sisters have shared some adorable snaps together on their Instagram accounts over the years. See some of their sweetest sisterly moments ahead.
TennisPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Praises Naomi Osaka for SI Swimsuit Cover: ‘Creating Her Own Path’

Carrie Ann Inaba, who is on her self-described mental health journey, loved the Naomi Osaka cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Inaba and Osaka, the international tennis star, can be called kindred spirits. Both are vocal about mental self-care. And both women have significant ties to Japan. Osaka, in fact, was born in Japan and will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics. She moved to the United States when she was three. Inaba, who was born in Honolulu, started her professional career in Japan.
TennisPosted by
Variety

Garrett Bradley on Netflix’s Naomi Osaka Documentary and Her Decision to Withdraw From the French Open

Garrett Bradley’s three-part Netflix docuseries about Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka arrives on the streamer at a particularly fraught time in the athlete’s career. Named simply “Naomi Osaka,” it debuts one week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, where the 23 year old will compete after having recently withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon. Bradley, recently Oscar nominated for “Time,” examines in the docuseries a two-year period of Osaka’s life as she defended Grand Slam titles and became part of the Black Lives Matter movement while simultaneously attempting to come to terms with her overnight fame. Osaka, the first Japanese-born...
TennisESPN

How Naomi Osaka carved her own path onto the world's biggest stage

A Grand Slam winner who has called herself an "advocate for change." The highest-paid female athlete of all time. A fashion icon in the making. Yes, Naomi Osaka is all those things, and she says her one constant through all of it has been staying true to herself. But since...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Naomi Osaka 'refreshed and happy' as she kicks off her Olympic campaign with dominant victory against Saisai Zheng

Ariake Tennis Park's Centre Court, Tokyo (CNN) — These are early days for the Tokyo Olympics, but Naomi Osaka is quickly emerging as the headline act. Two days after lighting the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony -- a moment she called "the greatest athletic achievement and honor" of her life -- Osaka took to the tennis court for her first game in almost two months on Sunday, defeating China's Saisai Zheng 6-1 6-4 on Ariake Tennis Park's Centre Court.
TennisRoger Ebert

Naomi Osaka

The relationship between athletes and the public can be somewhat inverse. On the side of the athletes, they work their entire lives at a particular sport, training for endless hours with countless drills and practices, until they make it to—through whatever combination of hard work and luck—the national or international stage. On the side of the public, unless we’re devoted followers of said sport, we might not be aware of who these athletes are until they appear before us. Our judgments are based on our own snippets of time watching these people play or perform, while the athletes themselves are shouldering the enormous pressures of a lifetime devoted to this work. The dynamic is one of imbalance, and one in which neither side can truly understand the experiences, emotions, or opinions of the other.
TennisNorth Country Public Radio

An Introverted Champion Reveals Her Earnest Heart In Netflix's 'Naomi Osaka'

One thing is obvious after watching Naomi Osaka, Netflix's three-episode docuseries tracking the life of the increasingly press-shy tennis champion. Naomi Osaka worries. A lot. She worries about the pressures of fame after her victory over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open made her a superstar. She worries about...
TennisCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
MLSETOnline.com

'Naomi Osaka' Explores How the Tennis Star Found Her Voice as an Activist

In the first episode of the Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, the titular tennis star has hit a rough patch. She enters the 2019 U.S. Open and 2020 Australian Open as the defending champion in each tournament, having made a major name for herself on the world stage and achieved a long-held career goal of being the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam title.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Naomi Osaka Dyes Her Hair Red As She Lights The Olympic Torch at Tokyo Opening Ceremony

Naomi Osaka is ready to set the games on fire! The Japanese tennis star rocked red braids as she carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony in Tokyo. It’s game time! Naomi Osaka, 23, sported vibrant red hair during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday July 23. Bright red was fitting for the tennis star, because Naomi held the very special honor of being the last torchbearer to light the Olympic flame. Naomi’s wore her newly red hair in braids, as she ran up to light the flame and officially kick off the games.
Lifestyleinsider.com

How a 1960s Swirl Ponytail Barbie doll is professionally restored

Doe Deer runs the YouTube channel Doe Deer Wonderland, where he restores dolls. He shows us how he restores a 1964 Swirl Ponytail Barbie doll. This includes rerooting the hair, sanding the scratches, and repainting. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. The following is a transcript of the video. Narrator:...
TennisPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Naomi Osaka Lit The Olympic Cauldron At The Tokyo Opening Ceremony With Braids That Repped Her Country

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Although we don’t need more reasons to love Naomi Osaka, she just gave us another one. The 23-year-old tennis champion lit the Olympic Cauldron at the opening ceremony in Tokyo last night with statement hair. She stood proudly as she performed her ceremonial duty, while sporting red and white braids that matched her country’s flag.
San Diego, CAStreetInsider.com

Mattel expects strong holiday season as Barbie demand swells

(Reuters) -Mattel Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, expecting sustained robust demand for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands into the holiday season despite upcoming price hikes. The California-based company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after Mattel also reported a 40% jump in quarterly sales and a...

