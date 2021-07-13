Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: Great for people deep in the Ring ecosystem; just good for everyone else

Keep your home protected with the Anker eufyCam 2C home security system. It gives you picture-perfect surveillance thanks to the 1,080 p HD. What’s more, the 135-degree diagonal field of view shows you exactly what’s happening around your home, inside and out. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about changing the battery for half a year. That’s because the eufyCam 2C boasts 180 days of battery life. And, impressively, these security cameras protect your privacy with local storage of videos. But don’t worry; you can access them anytime, anywhere through an ultra-secure, 256-bit encrypted connection. Furthermore, the smart image enhancement, built-in spotlight, and human detection make this a convenient security system to own. Also, the two-way audio feature lets you communicate with anyone who nears your home. Finally, you can connect your devices to Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.