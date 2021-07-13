HHW Gaming: LeBron James Will Be The First NBA Athlete To Have A Skin In ‘Fortnite’
Watch out Loki. The real King is coming to Fortnite. Monday (Jul.13), Epic Games revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be bringing his talents to the world of Battle Royale in Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series of skins. The announcement of James’ sharp-looking skin or skins, we should say, is perfectly aligned with the release of Bron’s new film Space Jam: A New Legacy, you know, the film that is not a sequel to 1997’s Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.thebeatdfw.com
