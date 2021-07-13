Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

HHW Gaming: LeBron James Will Be The First NBA Athlete To Have A Skin In ‘Fortnite’

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Posted by 
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch out Loki. The real King is coming to Fortnite. Monday (Jul.13), Epic Games revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be bringing his talents to the world of Battle Royale in Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series of skins. The announcement of James’ sharp-looking skin or skins, we should say, is perfectly aligned with the release of Bron’s new film Space Jam: A New Legacy, you know, the film that is not a sequel to 1997’s Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes.

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Taco Tuesday#Tune Squad#Snkrs#Shop#Getty Hhw Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nike
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAgoodhousekeeping.com

Is LeBron James's Real Wife in 'Space Jam' 2? Here's the Fascinating Real Story

In the original 1996 Space Jam, NBA legend Michael Jordan plays himself. Continuing this tradition, in Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James also plays himself. In both films, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes all play themselves (naturally). Knowing all of that, it makes sense that so many want to know if LeBron's real wife and kids make an appearance in the new film as well.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s ‘first call’ needs to be LeBron James after NBA Finals loss, per Magic Johnson

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood after losing in the NBA Finals, who you gonna call? LeBron James. Or at least according to NBA legend Magic Johnson. After the Phoenix Suns got axed by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Tuesday, Magic made a bold suggestion for Chris Paul. He said if the veteran playmaker opts out of his contract, he should definitely make LeBron his “first call” to possibly join the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Names The 1 Player Team USA Is Missing

USA men’s basketball collapsed down the stretch in an ugly loss to France Sunday night, displaying even more cause for concern in the process. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson, an integral member and co-captain of the 1992 “Dream Team,” thinks one player could have made a drastic impact. This year’s...
NBAgamepressure.com

LeBron James in Fortnite to Celebrate the Launch of Space Jam

On the occasion of the upcoming release of the new Space Jam, LeBron James will appear in Fortnite. The famous basketball player will be available in several variants and will receive special equipment. IN A NUTSHELL:. On July 15 LeBron James will make an appearance in Fortnite;. He will appear...
NBAComplex

Crowns for Kings: How LeBron James and Epic Games Created His ‘Fortnite’ Outfit IRL

With Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting theaters (and HBO Max) on July 16, this week is sure to be one of the biggest weeks in LeBron James’ life. Today, Epic Games made an announcement that makes this week that much bigger: LeBron James will be joining the Fortnite universe as a part of their Icon Series on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8 PM ET.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Lebron James Officially Joins Fortnite Icon Series

Basketball superstar Lebron James has officially joined Epic Games' cosmetic Fortnite Icon Series. The King has arrived in Fortnite. For the first time ever, loopers can take on the appearance of one of basketball's most legendary MVP's—Lebron James—as he joins the in-game cosmetic Icon Series. This collaboration is the largest of the series to date with three distinct skins, a built-in emote, loading screen, and more.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Most Athletic Starting Lineup In NBA History: LeBron James And Michael Jordan Lead The Dunk Squad

They have been much debate about all-time rankings and lists. We have seen analysts debate for years which player is the greatest of all-time in NBA history. What we can agree on is that the league has seen some of the most athletic players play in their league. Today’s talk is the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo and the athleticism he displayed in the NBA Finals on route to winning a Finals MVP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy