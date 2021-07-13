Assist Citizen

On July 12, 2021 at approximately 4:30pm, The West Chester Police Department was asked to check on the well-being of a subject residing in the 200 block of N Everhart Ave. While investigating, indications were that the subject was suicidal and may have been armed. After patrol officers were unable to make contact with the subject, The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was activated to assist. The incident was brought to a peaceful resolution at approximately 10:00pm.