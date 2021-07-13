Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 Sneak Peek Teases Vegeta vs. Granolah Fight

Dragon Ball Super has officially debued Vegeta'snew Godly Destroyer form, in the pages of the manga. Read on to get a breakdown of how Vegeta unlocked his latest power boost - as well as what it means for the future of the Dragon Ball series. If you haven't been following, Vegeta has diverged his path from Goku in a serious way; the Saiyan Prince recently vowed never again to be in Goku's shadow when it comes to unlocking new power techniques and transformations - and he's certainly made good on that boast. Now with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74, it truly seems like Vegeta has become something entirely different than Goku will ever be!