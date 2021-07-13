Cancel
Lee County, FL

Deputies swarm 7-Eleven off Summerlin Road after attempted robbery

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery attempt at a convenience store off Summerlin Road, officials said.

Law enforcement is searching for a man who is a person of interest in the attempted robbery. Officials said he was wearing a red flat-brimmed hat and an Under Armour brand shirt.

He ran off, possibly north along Winkler Road, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the Spot on Express Car Wash and 7-Eleven convenience store off on Convenience Way. Deputies responded to reports of an attempted robbery, a spokesperson for LCSO said.

Crime scene tape surrounded a grey car that was parked inside the self serve car wash bay.

Deputies were seen blocking the perimeter of the woods near the convenience store. An LCSO helicopter was seen flying around the scene.

If you have any information about the incident or the person of interest, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip. Information could be eligible for a cash reward

Additional information about the scene is not yet known. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information once it is released.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

