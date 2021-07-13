Cancel
Music

Swedish House Mafia Will Perform on Jimmy Fallon Next Week

By Sophia Medina
EDMTunes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re learning that Swedish House Mafia will be performing on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” next week. This announcement comes just after posters appeared in cities like New York and Stockholm hinting at a new release by the group. According to the show’s official website, the dynamic trio will...

