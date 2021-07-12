SOCAN General Meeting: Preparing for Wildfire

Climate scientists from World Weather Attribution recently attributed the recent Pacific Northwest heat wave to climate change. As the summers’ sweltering heat reminds us, fire risk is here and now. Last year’s fires were devastating, but the consequences of ongoing global warming tell us a repeat is almost inevitable. The message is that while we hope for the best we should prepare for the worst – a return of fire to our neighborhoods. While the fire may be probable, we are not helpless. The next Southern Oregon Climate Action Now public general meeting will be devoted to a discussion of how we can better prepare for this future. The meeting will be held as a ZOOM event from 6:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday July 27th. While the program is free, those interested in attending will need to Register at https://socan.eco/events/ to receive the URL.