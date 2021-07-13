Cancel
Weight Loss

Health Games - The Encore - Launches Countywide Weight Loss Challenges

connect-bridgeport.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biggest Loser and 10% Takedown challenges resulted in a 700-pound weight loss and several thousand dollars in prizes. If you missed that opportunity recently presented by Healthy Bridgeport, you have another chance. This time, the challenges are open to all Harrison County residents. Healthy Bridgeport has been rebranded as “Health Games – The Encore,” bringing the 2020 Health Games competition full circle.

connect-bridgeport.com

