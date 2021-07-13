Health Games - The Encore - Launches Countywide Weight Loss Challenges

Many of us think of exercise as a weight loss tool. And that’s partially true. However, exercise has so many benefits beyond simply losing weight. Some of the benefits include increasing circulation, improving blood pressure, improving or reversing type 2 diabetes, improving blood markers which can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving our mood and our sleep, balancing our hormones, improving our relationship with food, preventing osteoporosis, preventing Alzheimer, improving our learning ability and even preventing many types of cancer. Being active and doing regular exercise can help us age gracefully and also improves our cognitive function — even with just a single dose of exercise.