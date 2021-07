The first half of the Livingston County branch of the Kensington Junior Golf Tour has created some pretty solid results for some tri-county girls junior golfers. As the tour took a little break around the Independence Day holiday, incoming Fenton senior Elise Roberts has had an outstanding season in the Girls 18 Hole Division of the Livingston County Junior Golf Tour. She was fourth in the overall point standings after posting two top-four finishes in her Livingston County events and was in first place in the Washtenaw portion of the tour after earning a victory in that tour’s only event prior to the Fourth of July.