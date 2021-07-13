The challenge of diabetes in the Black community needs comprehensive solutions

Everything from how much you sit to what you eat can make or break your heart health. Whatever you're putting your body through right now–whether it's excessive stress or running a marathon—can either raise and reduce your risk of developing heart disease in the future. Considering heart disease is the most common killer in the U.S.—with 1 in 4 deaths being the result of a heart-related issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—there's no better time than the present to change things up for the sake of your heart health. Now, there's a new item to put in the what-not-to-do category. New research has found that not only can eating one type of food make you more likely to develop heart disease, but it also raises your risk of dying from heart disease by 46 percent. Read on to find out what may want to consider when it comes to what you eat.